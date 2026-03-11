Textron Inc. (TXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textron to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

