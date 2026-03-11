Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $87,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,932,000 after acquiring an additional 888,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,909,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Zscaler by 167.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 421,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,982 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,977,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.56 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zscaler from $354.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $305.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.13.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $793,559.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,343.08. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $148,048.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $790,119.20. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

