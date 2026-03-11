Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Granite Ridge Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 5,859.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,525,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,582 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $3,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 442,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,661,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 303,059 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Ridge Resources
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.