Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Granite Ridge Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 5,859.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,525,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,582 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $3,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 442,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,661,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 303,059 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

