Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,453 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises 0.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $253.97 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $267.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

