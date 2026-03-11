Sands Capital Management LLC Has $211.48 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 114.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,190,788 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307,453 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HDFC Bank worth $211,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

