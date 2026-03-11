John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,601 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the February 12th total of 14,730 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,323 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 74,323 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HPI opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 211,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 55,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 37.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 96,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE: HPI) is a closed-end management investment company structured as a statutory trust under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income with growth of capital as a secondary goal. It pursues this objective principally through investments in preferred securities, debt instruments and, to a lesser extent, equity securities.

The fund focuses on preferred stocks issued by U.S. and foreign issuers across a variety of industries, including financials, utilities and industrials.

