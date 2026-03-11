John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,601 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the February 12th total of 14,730 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,323 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 74,323 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HPI opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE: HPI) is a closed-end management investment company structured as a statutory trust under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income with growth of capital as a secondary goal. It pursues this objective principally through investments in preferred securities, debt instruments and, to a lesser extent, equity securities.
The fund focuses on preferred stocks issued by U.S. and foreign issuers across a variety of industries, including financials, utilities and industrials.
