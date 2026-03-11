Short Interest in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Drops By 66.6%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,759 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the February 12th total of 5,271 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,009 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,009 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEV stock opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $143.38. The company has a market cap of $547.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 323,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $16,623,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

