Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Upgraded at Barclays

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $341.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

WTW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $392.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $398.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.14.

WTW opened at $289.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.59. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $275.60 and a 1 year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

