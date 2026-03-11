JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on JOYY in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on JOYY from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Get JOYY alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JOYY

JOYY Price Performance

NASDAQ:JOYY opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. JOYY has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08.

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 83.18% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc (NASDAQ: JOYY) is a China-based technology company that develops and operates social media and live-streaming platforms. The company’s core business centers on real-time interactive video services and short-form social content, enabling users to create, share and monetize live and recorded audio-visual content. JOYY’s platforms are designed to connect creators and viewers through features such as live chat, virtual gifting and subscription-based interactions.

Products and services provided by JOYY include consumer-facing mobile and web applications that support live entertainment, social networking and short-form video consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.