Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $46,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,289,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,359,404,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 26.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 48,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 304.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $137.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $126.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $516,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,280.17. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $19,378,768.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 163,875 shares of company stock worth $20,331,287 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sun Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Featured Stories

