Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Down 67.5% in February

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,543,679 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the February 12th total of 4,754,991 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,125,684 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,125,684 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gerdau Price Performance

GGB opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0194 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.60 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 314.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 262,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 199,115 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,958,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,440,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Gerdau by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,491,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 1,621,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter valued at $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA is a Brazilian-based steel producer engaged in the manufacture and distribution of long steel products for the construction, industrial and agricultural sectors. Established in 1901, the company operates an integrated network of electric-arc furnaces and rolling mills, producing reinforcement bars, wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. Gerdau’s product portfolio also includes specialty long steel, high-yield reinforcement, rail, beams and steel coils, as well as value-added processing services such as cutting, bending and coating.

The company has expanded its footprint beyond Brazil, with significant operations in North America, South America and a presence in select European markets.

