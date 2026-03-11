Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular Capital Trust II Pfd Gtd 6.125% (NASDAQ: BPOPM) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Popular, Inc to issue cumulative preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by Popular, Inc, which serve as collateral for the preferred securities. Investors in BPOPM receive a fixed annual distribution rate of 6.125% through the initial fixed‐rate period.

These trust preferred securities are guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Popular, Inc, a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.