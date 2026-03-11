Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.33, but opened at $35.18. Saab shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 5,072 shares.

Saab Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

Get Saab alerts:

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

About Saab

Saab AB is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense company that develops, manufactures and supplies products, services and solutions for military and civil security markets. Founded in 1937 as an aircraft manufacturer, the company has diversified into areas including combat aircraft, airborne surveillance, radar and sensor systems, missiles and weapons, naval vessels and underwater systems, as well as command-and-control, training and simulation and cybersecurity solutions.

In aeronautics, Saab is best known for its Gripen family of multi-role fighter aircraft and for airborne surveillance solutions that integrate radars and sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.