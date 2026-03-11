Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,515,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 2,532,680 shares.The stock last traded at $174.3060 and had previously closed at $178.37.

Positive Sentiment: Diamondback has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year and analysts remain generally optimistic, which supports the stock’s longer‑term thesis and may limit downside from near‑term selling. Is Diamondback Energy Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Diamondback has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year and analysts remain generally optimistic, which supports the stock’s longer‑term thesis and may limit downside from near‑term selling. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several medium‑/longer‑term estimates (notably FY2027 and some Q3/Q4 2027 quarters), which supports forward earnings expectations and could provide a tailwind once near‑term selling pressure subsides. Zacks notes on FANG estimates

Zacks Research raised several medium‑/longer‑term estimates (notably FY2027 and some Q3/Q4 2027 quarters), which supports forward earnings expectations and could provide a tailwind once near‑term selling pressure subsides. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ revisions are mixed — several 2026 quarter estimates were cut while later‑year estimates were lifted. That suggests near‑term EPS risk but a stronger multi‑year outlook; impact depends on oil/gas prices and operational execution. (See Zacks coverage above.)

Zacks’ revisions are mixed — several 2026 quarter estimates were cut while later‑year estimates were lifted. That suggests near‑term EPS risk but a stronger multi‑year outlook; impact depends on oil/gas prices and operational execution. (See Zacks coverage above.) Negative Sentiment: An underwritten secondary offering of 11,000,000 shares by SGF FANG Holdings was priced (~$1.9B gross proceeds). Diamondback will not receive proceeds — the deal increases float and near‑term selling pressure. Closing expected March 12 (subject to conditions). Pricing of Secondary Common Stock Offering

An underwritten secondary offering of 11,000,000 shares by SGF FANG Holdings was priced (~$1.9B gross proceeds). Diamondback will not receive proceeds — the deal increases float and near‑term selling pressure. Closing expected March 12 (subject to conditions). Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chairman Travis D. Stice disclosed large sales in early March (material reduction in his position), which combined with the secondary, amplifies perception of shareholder exit and weighed on sentiment. SEC Form 4 disclosure

Insider selling: Chairman Travis D. Stice disclosed large sales in early March (material reduction in his position), which combined with the secondary, amplifies perception of shareholder exit and weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage and market pieces highlight the offering + insider sales as the proximate cause of today’s selloff; analysts and investors are scrutinizing how the equity raise affects post‑merger capital allocation and ownership. Diamondback Energy Announces Pricing of Secondary Common Stock Offering

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 36,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.08, for a total transaction of $6,526,666.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 123,745 shares in the company, valued at $22,407,744.60. This represents a 22.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,160,605 shares of company stock valued at $190,757,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,894,000 after buying an additional 388,512 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,733,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $821,649,000 after acquiring an additional 163,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,621,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $844,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,159,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $775,607,000 after purchasing an additional 532,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,332,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,363,000 after purchasing an additional 534,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

