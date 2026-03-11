Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.56. Evotec shares last traded at $2.5450, with a volume of 33,035 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Evotec by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Evotec by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

