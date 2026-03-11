Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.9750, but opened at $2.05. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 900 shares.
Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.
Orbia’s operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.
