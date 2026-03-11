ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2026

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLDGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $19.30. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 2,582,086 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 1248 Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

