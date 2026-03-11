Short Interest in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Decreases By 68.8%

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,354 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the February 12th total of 23,551 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VIDI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 7,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,575. Vident International Equity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127,084 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures. VIDI was launched on Oct 29, 2013 and is managed by Vident.

