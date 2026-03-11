Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.78, but opened at $18.90. Henkel AG & Co. shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 56,412 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

