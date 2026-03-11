Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Short Interest Update

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,887 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the February 12th total of 91,853 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,987 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 105,987 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 381,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 184,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 999,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 93,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. It also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors.

