Short Interest in Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX) Drops By 69.1%

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 405 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the February 12th total of 1,309 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QIDX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.90. Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $11.33.
Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.