Short Interest in Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX) Drops By 69.1%

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 405 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the February 12th total of 1,309 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QIDX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.90. Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Company Profile

The Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (QIDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks total return by broadly investing in US stocks of any market capitalization. QIDX was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Indexperts.

