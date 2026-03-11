BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 60,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,026. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income by investing in floating rate debt instruments. Established and managed by BlackRock Advisors, the trust provides investors with exposure to senior secured loans, high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other floating rate credit products. By focusing on floating rate securities, the fund aims to offer protection against rising interest rates while pursuing consistent income generation.

The trust’s portfolio is constructed through an active, research-driven process led by a team of credit specialists within BlackRock’s Global Credit platform.

