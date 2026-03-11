Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Legal & General Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $16.41. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 13,588 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Legal & General Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

Legal & General Group is a London‑headquartered multinational financial services company with roots dating back to the 19th century. The firm provides a range of life insurance, retirement and protection products alongside savings and workplace pension solutions. Over its history it has expanded beyond traditional insurance into asset management and long‑term investment activities aimed at serving both individual and institutional clients.

Core operations include life assurance, annuities and pension de‑risking for corporate clients, together with retail and workplace pension provision.

