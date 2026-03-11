Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 112,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 106,889 shares.The stock last traded at $17.80 and had previously closed at $18.13.

Oriental Land Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 18.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based leisure and hospitality company best known as the owner and operator of Tokyo Disney Resort under a licensing arrangement with The Walt Disney Company. The company’s core activities center on the planning, development, management and operation of large-scale themed entertainment facilities and associated resort businesses, with an emphasis on delivering guest services, attractions and seasonal programming designed to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Its principal assets include the two theme parks at Tokyo Disney Resort — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — along with multiple on-site hotels, an entertainment and retail complex, and resort transportation infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.