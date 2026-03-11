Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,525,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 422,987 shares.The stock last traded at $10.3950 and had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMTX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Immatics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.81% and a negative net margin of 411.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immatics N.V. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Immatics by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,059,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,636 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Immatics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,433,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,050,000 after buying an additional 2,617,737 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immatics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,459,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,322,000 after buying an additional 2,075,987 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Immatics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 12,094,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Immatics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,705 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient’s immune system. Immatics’ approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics’ technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

