CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Down 0.0%

KO stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.