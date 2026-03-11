Critical Analysis: Xperi (NYSE:XPER) vs. Robot Consulting (NASDAQ:LAWR)

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) and Robot Consulting (NASDAQ:LAWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Robot Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -12.57% -0.73% -0.49% Robot Consulting N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $448.11 million 0.61 -$56.34 million ($1.23) -4.76 Robot Consulting $4.46 million 35.49 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares Xperi and Robot Consulting”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Robot Consulting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xperi and Robot Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 2 0 0 0 1.00 Robot Consulting 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Robot Consulting beats Xperi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Robot Consulting

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items. Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan.

