Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HIMZ)

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (NASDAQ:HIMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,134 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,444 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF by 1,142.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,968 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF Trading Up 26.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HIMZ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 65,290,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,577,889. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.04 and a beta of -17.32.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (HIMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks to deliver 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS), less fees and expenses, through derivatives like swap agreements HIMZ was launched on Mar 12, 2025 and is issued by Defiance.

