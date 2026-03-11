Traders Purchase High Volume of Cannae Call Options (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,514% compared to the typical volume of 166 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 150,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,524. Cannae has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $103.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.70 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 121.15%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Cannae by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 267,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Cannae by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 66.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNNE) is a publicly traded diversified holding company that focuses on partnering with and investing in businesses across a range of industry sectors. The company seeks to identify attractive opportunities in both private and public markets, leveraging its capital resources and management expertise to support operational growth and value creation. Cannae’s investment strategy emphasizes companies in data and analytics, marketing services, healthcare technology, and payment processing.

Through its portfolio, Cannae holds controlling or significant minority stakes in companies that provide critical software, data and services to corporate clients.

