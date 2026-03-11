BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $15.45. BW LPG shares last traded at $15.4790, with a volume of 299,625 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWLP shares. Clarkson Capital raised BW LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BW LPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. BW LPG had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $5.4297 per share. This represents a $21.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 141.2%. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BW LPG by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its holdings in BW LPG by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BW LPG by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in BW LPG by 24.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

BW LPG (NYSE: BWLP) is a pure‐play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company’s core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time‐ and voyage‐charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi‐refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

