Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY) vs. Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL) Financial Review

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY) and Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Bollinger Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Topgolf Callaway Brands and Bollinger Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bollinger Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bollinger Industries has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Bollinger Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands -1.66% 0.43% 0.14% Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Bollinger Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $2.06 billion 1.22 -$409.30 million ($0.32) -42.75 Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bollinger Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats Bollinger Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands



Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage, and accessories under the TravisMathew brand; and footwear, belts, hats, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the Cuater by TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Bollinger Industries



Bollinger Industries, Inc. operates as a consumer products company in the United States and internationally. It offers flashlights and other lighting solutions under the NEBO brand name; pocketknives, pocket tools, and everyday carry gadgets under the TRUE brand name; pest defense products under the Skeeter Hawk brand; lights, lasers, and optics under the iPROTEC name; personal heating products under the THAW brand name; and power banks under the HALO brand name. The company offers products through retail stores and online shopping sites, as well as through its own website. Bollinger Industries, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Roanoke, Texas.

