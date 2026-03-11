BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 110,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,193. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of income-producing sectors. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BIT and is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

The trust’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sectors of the fixed-income market, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate debt, U.S.

