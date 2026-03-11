KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock Price

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 215.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exagen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exagen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $71.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 113.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exagen will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $56,826.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 687,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,022.38. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 93,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, test-volume growth and higher average selling prices reported for FY2025, supporting the company’s recovery narrative and revenue momentum. GlobeNewswire: FY2025 Results

Record revenue, test-volume growth and higher average selling prices reported for FY2025, supporting the company’s recovery narrative and revenue momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management is expanding the sales force and accelerating its product/innovation cadence while setting a FY2026 revenue target of $70M–$73M, which signals investment for growth and commercialization. Seeking Alpha: Revenue Target & Expansion

Management is expanding the sales force and accelerating its product/innovation cadence while setting a FY2026 revenue target of $70M–$73M, which signals investment for growth and commercialization. Positive Sentiment: BTIG maintained a “buy” rating despite cutting its price target from $10 to $9, a vote of confidence from an analyst that still implies substantial upside from current levels. StreetInsider: BTIG PT Lowered

BTIG maintained a “buy” rating despite cutting its price target from $10 to $9, a vote of confidence from an analyst that still implies substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS of ($0.20) matched expectations and revenue of $16.63M slightly beat estimates — results met near-term forecasts but didn’t provide an upside surprise. Zacks: Q4 Results

Q4 EPS of ($0.20) matched expectations and revenue of $16.63M slightly beat estimates — results met near-term forecasts but didn’t provide an upside surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed strategic investments and commercialization progress on the Q4 call; useful color for modeling, but no new transformational guidance items were provided. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Management discussed strategic investments and commercialization progress on the Q4 call; useful color for modeling, but no new transformational guidance items were provided. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance of $70M–$73M is below the prior Street consensus (~$74M), and the company did not provide EPS guidance — a downside catalyst that often pressures shares when expectations are trimmed. Press Release / Guidance Details

FY2026 revenue guidance of $70M–$73M is below the prior Street consensus (~$74M), and the company did not provide EPS guidance — a downside catalyst that often pressures shares when expectations are trimmed. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~21% in late February to roughly 1.07M shares (~5.4% of shares outstanding), increasing potential downside pressure and the risk of continued volatility. (Internal short‑interest update)

Exagen Inc is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the detection and management of autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in the United States, the company develops, manufactures and markets laboratory tests designed to help clinicians address diagnostic challenges associated with complex connective tissue disorders.

The company’s flagship product portfolio, marketed under the Avise® brand, includes multi-analyte assays such as the Avise® Connective Tissue Disease (CTD) panel, Avise® Lupus panel and Avise® Sjögren’s panel.

