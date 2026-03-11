Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom said its visibility for 2027 “dramatically improved” and CEO Hock Tan guided to AI chip revenue north of $100 billion in 2027; Q1 beat and above-consensus Q2 revenue guidance reinforced that outlook. Analysts have lifted price targets and MarketBeat highlights upside from the updated forecasts. Broadcom’s Bullish Outlook: AVGO Eyes $100 Billion in AI Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha argues Broadcom is a “once-in-a-generation” AI infrastructure opportunity, reinforcing bullish investor narratives around durable competitive advantage in custom silicon. Broadcom: A Once In A Generation Opportunity That Won’t Last
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised price targets (one noted raise to $470), and MarketBeat’s consensus targets moved higher after the earnings, signaling sustained buy-side conviction. Broadcom Price Target Raised to $470.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Marvell’s strong earnings and upgraded guidance reinforce demand for custom AI silicon across hyperscalers — a sector tailwind that validates Broadcom’s TAM but also draws investor capital to faster-rising peers. This helps explain rotation into smaller, higher-momentum chip names. Marvell’s Big Earnings Win Could Be the Start of Something Bigger
- Neutral Sentiment: Banking/analyst screens (Zacks, Citi roundups) continue to list Broadcom among top AI/semiconductor picks — supportive longer-term but less likely to move the stock intraday. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported spikes in short-interest data appear to be reporting anomalies (zeros/NaN); no clear short-squeeze dynamics are evident from the filings cited — so minimal direct impact. (data entries)
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/headline risk — commentary that very high oil prices could still dent market sentiment has been flagged as a potential drag on cyclical tech stocks, creating near-term downside risk even if Broadcom’s fundamentals remain intact. $150 Oil Won’t Hurt Broadcom’s Business, But It Could Still Hurt the Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Margin risk remains a watch item: memory/storage price inflation could pressure system-level gross margins even as Broadcom attempts to offset dilution via pricing power with large AI customers — the margin story bears monitoring for 2H/2026. Memory Price Hikes Could Pressure Margins
Broadcom Stock Down 0.9%
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
