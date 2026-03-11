NCP Inc. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

NCP Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.0% of NCP Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NCP Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,820,000 after buying an additional 217,297 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,577,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 225,481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,736,038,000 after buying an additional 1,124,590 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,813,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 282,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,153,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9%

AVGO stock opened at $342.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.53 and its 200 day moving average is $344.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

