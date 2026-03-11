Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.91 and last traded at $50.49. 677,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 955,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seaport Research Partners raised Polaris to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Polaris Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,243 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $352,172.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,484.65. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $2,344,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,072.46. This represents a 20.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 50,419 shares of company stock worth $3,371,183 over the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Polaris by 6,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,463,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,428,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 564.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,673,000 after buying an additional 1,489,157 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $81,447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 98.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after purchasing an additional 553,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

