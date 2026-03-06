Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 28th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ) is a diversified, closed‐end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, along with a mix of high‐yield and investment-grade fixed-income instruments. By blending exposure to equity-linked convertibles and traditional debt, NCZ aims to deliver enhanced returns across varying market environments.

The portfolio is actively managed by the Virtus Convertible & Income Portfolio Management Team, a group of seasoned investment professionals affiliated with Virtus Investment Partners.

