Truepoint Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2278 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

