Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Stock Price

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.
UDR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.50 to $43.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Dominion Realty Trust
United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.
United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile
United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.
UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Dominion Realty Trust
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.