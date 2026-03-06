Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Stock Price

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

UDR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.50 to $43.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.12. 508,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,543. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

