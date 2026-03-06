Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given In-Line Rating at Evercore

Evercore reissued their in-line rating on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $139.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.87.

DUK traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.58. 1,317,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $132.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.41%.

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11,417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,709,000 after buying an additional 1,957,592 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Duke Energy by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,662,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,067,000 after buying an additional 965,808 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,236,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,446,000 after buying an additional 954,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $97,905,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

