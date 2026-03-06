monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNDY. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on monday.com from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 358,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,048. monday.com has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $316.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.33.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 9.64%.monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,126,000 after acquiring an additional 165,996 shares during the last quarter. Sunstone Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

