AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 8.78%.
AltaGas Price Performance
ALA stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,070. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$35.33 and a 1 year high of C$48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.38.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage. Natural gas is sold and purchased for both commercial and industrial users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.