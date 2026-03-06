AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,070. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$35.33 and a 1 year high of C$48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.38.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on AltaGas from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.11.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage. Natural gas is sold and purchased for both commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

