Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 42928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tiptree Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $632.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tiptree Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 86,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tiptree Financial by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 212,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 103,909 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a specialty finance company that provides working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiptree Finance LLC, the company focuses on asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, and supply chain finance. Tiptree’s model is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, support growth initiatives, and optimize their balance sheets by unlocking liquidity tied up in receivables and inventory.

The company’s core services include invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

