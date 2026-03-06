VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.18, but opened at $62.86. VEON shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 257,857 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VEON in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84.

VEON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the Wireless communications provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in VEON by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC raised its position in VEON by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VEON by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) is a global telecommunications and digital services provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Originally founded as VimpelCom in Russia in 1992, the company rebranded to VEON in 2017 to reflect its transformation into a technology-driven operator. VEON operates as a holding company with direct investments in mobile and internet service providers across multiple emerging markets, delivering voice, data and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.

Through its operating subsidiaries, VEON offers a broad portfolio that includes 2G/3G/4G mobile access, fixed broadband, digital lifestyle applications and mobile financial services.

