SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.0575 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 8093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SIKA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of SIKA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered SIKA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIKA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SIKA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SIKA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SIKA Stock Down 3.5%

About SIKA

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sika AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and in industrial manufacturing. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Sika is best known for its portfolio of construction chemicals and industrial adhesives that serve new construction, refurbishment and industrial production applications.

The company’s product range includes concrete admixtures and repair mortars, sealants and adhesives, waterproofing membranes and roofing systems, flooring systems, façade and structural bonding solutions, and vibration-damping and acoustic solutions for industry.

