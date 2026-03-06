Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.4250, but opened at $10.91. Centrica shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 2,490 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41.

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

