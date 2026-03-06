ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $11.00. ITV shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 9,201 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

