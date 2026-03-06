Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.30. Bridgestone shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 15,748 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised shares of Bridgestone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridgestone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRDCY

Bridgestone Stock Performance

About Bridgestone

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company’s core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off‑the‑road equipment, and aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.