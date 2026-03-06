Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $158.46, but opened at $164.00. Advantest shares last traded at $156.79, with a volume of 5,981 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantest Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Corporation (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company’s product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

