Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.68 and last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 93562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.21.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.72. The stock has a market cap of C$883.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.39.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp is a Canadian-based company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in South America. It operates in five segments: Colombia, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia; Peru; Ecuador & others, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration in Ecuador, the corporate office in Canada, and non-operating entities that have been aggregated; Guyana segment includes all offshore upstream business activities; and Midstream segment includes company’s investments in pipelines, storage, port, and other facilities relating to the distribution and exportation of crude oil products in Colombia.

